Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after buying an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,522,000 after purchasing an additional 565,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,198,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 329,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

