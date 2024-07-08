TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 43,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 13.1% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

TowneBank stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

