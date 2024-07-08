Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 128,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.41 and a 200 day moving average of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $210.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

