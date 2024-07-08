Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

YMAB stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

