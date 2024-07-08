Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $210.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.41 and a 200 day moving average of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.