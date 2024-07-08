Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,657,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 74,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.