Norden Group LLC Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,058,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $203.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.03 and a 200 day moving average of $187.39. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $208.45.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.89.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

