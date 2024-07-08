Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enpro by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Enpro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enpro by 5.7% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Enpro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 33,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $143.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.22. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $170.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,024.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.