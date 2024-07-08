Norden Group LLC Has $218.73 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2,501.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386,897 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Norden Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $218,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 48,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.66.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $190.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.43 and a 200-day moving average of $156.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $190.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

