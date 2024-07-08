Wiser Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 319,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52,360 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 9,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $190.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $190.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.