Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,949,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after buying an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 55,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $12,814,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SPB opened at $83.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $84.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

About Spectrum Brands

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

