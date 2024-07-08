Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Appian by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,685.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Appian

Appian Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of APPN stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.