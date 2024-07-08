Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $219,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after buying an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,096,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 244.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 121,942 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 816,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $35,239,599.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,185,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,195.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477 in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

