Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACEL. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 222,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $832.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,468,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,812,506.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,468,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,812,506.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACEL

Accel Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.