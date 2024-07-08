Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $217,000 Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after buying an additional 194,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after buying an additional 833,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after buying an additional 298,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Expro Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,861,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,237,000 after purchasing an additional 396,887 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Expro Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 258,172 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

In related news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $60,117,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,195,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,737,240 shares of company stock valued at $60,891,007. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Expro Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

