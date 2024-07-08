Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

GAPR stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.