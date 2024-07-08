BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,360,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 92,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 911,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after buying an additional 40,922 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 112,138 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 606,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 242,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 521,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 51,985 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2131 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

