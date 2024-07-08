Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 157.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $948.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

