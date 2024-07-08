Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,364 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 32.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 402,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.71 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.