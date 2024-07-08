Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,058 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,195,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,007 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter.

VRDN opened at $12.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

