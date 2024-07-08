Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLJ. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

