Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $11,438,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,195,000 after acquiring an additional 445,444 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 581,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,320,000 after acquiring an additional 59,388 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $169.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $176.03. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

