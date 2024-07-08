Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global Partners worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 592.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.66 per share, with a total value of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,669.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Global Partners stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.58%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Stories

