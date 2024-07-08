First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HISF stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1754 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

