Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $27,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,015,000 after buying an additional 900,675 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marqeta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $8,254,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $15,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of MQ opened at $5.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Articles

