Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,795 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after purchasing an additional 480,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,584,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,153,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $358,792.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,546.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,266. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

