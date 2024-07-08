Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 238,424 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Uranium Energy by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

