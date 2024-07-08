Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 278.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NovoCure by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NovoCure stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

