Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,172.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

HL opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.