C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after acquiring an additional 659,986 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 568,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.83. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

