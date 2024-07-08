Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,440 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $33,135,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $18,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 763,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,910,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,370,000 after purchasing an additional 508,251 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.60.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Primo Water Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.