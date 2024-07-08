Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,236 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,270,000 after acquiring an additional 452,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after acquiring an additional 417,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $20.26 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $73.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

