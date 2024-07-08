Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 288.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMEO opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $622.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vimeo

Vimeo Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.