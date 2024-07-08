Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

