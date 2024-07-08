Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $5.09 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.