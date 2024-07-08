Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 73,279 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 221.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,279 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $70.04 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.