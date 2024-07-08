First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 704 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Insulet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $263,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $227,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 462.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 246,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $196.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $293.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.