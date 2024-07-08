First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $138.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.00.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,003,746 shares of company stock valued at $810,957,221 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

