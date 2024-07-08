PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Increased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in PPL by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

