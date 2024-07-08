First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $386,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,788,000 after acquiring an additional 90,317 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.33 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

