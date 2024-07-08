Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $176.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.30 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $188.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

