First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 63,751 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $77.17 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

