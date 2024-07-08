Weaver Consulting Group Sells 659 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12.4% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 136,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 74,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 29,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $226.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $226.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

