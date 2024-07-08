S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $11.94 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,284 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 29,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 47,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 57,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 55,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $226.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.