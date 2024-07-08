Norden Group LLC Invests $412,000 in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the first quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Price Performance

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.