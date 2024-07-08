Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after buying an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,871,000 after acquiring an additional 199,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $36.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GO

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.