6,564 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.09.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.