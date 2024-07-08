Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,883,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $105,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $45,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.