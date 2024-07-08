Norden Group LLC Boosts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $118.95 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.59.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.27.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

