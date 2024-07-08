First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 423 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $198,063,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,371 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $55,228,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,561 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in WestRock by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after purchasing an additional 753,828 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

